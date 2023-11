Here in Idaho, more than 300,000 people provide at-home care to family members in need, and while performing these services can be fulfilling, it can also be challenging.

This is why each November we celebrate National Family Caregivers Month, taking time to recognize the important work caregivers do and ways we can help support them.

Marilyn Sword, Coordinator of the Idaho Caregiver Alliance, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.