Breaking down Election Day results with Idaho Matters

By Samantha Wright
Published November 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM MST
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean
Lauren McLean
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean

Boise keeps its current mayor, Eagle will see a runoff election when it comes to the city’s top job, most voters said yes to expanding the Ada County Jail, but it still wasn’t enough to pass the $49 million bond.

It was a mixed bag for the other bonds and levies on the ballot around the state, with some bonds failing and most school levies passing and incumbent school trustees did better overall.

In short, it was a busy Election Day! Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Education News, Scott McIntosh, opinion editor with the Idaho Statesman, James Dawson, political reporter with Boise State Public Radio and McKay Cunningham, the Director of On-Campus Experiential Learning at the College of Idaho joined Idaho Matters to help break down all the results.

