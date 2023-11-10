The story behind some of films most iconic buildings

Some people love some buildings. But a lot of people are a lot more passionate about familiar buildings, particularly iconic buildings that are centerpieces of classic films.

Author Christine Madrid French says, whether it’s the Bates mansion from Hitchcock’s Psycho or the Preston, Idaho, high school in Napoleon Dynamite, people are much more inclined to preserve the buildings of our dreams and ... nightmares.

French is the author of "The Architecture of Suspense: The Built World in Films of Alfred Hitchcock’" and she's the special guest of Preservation Idaho Saturday for an event they’re calling “Architecture of Suspense.”

