© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Sharing Tejano music around Idaho

By Staff
Published November 13, 2023 at 2:15 PM MST
Damian Rodriquez plays guitar in his home office, Paul, ID. Photo by Arlie Sommer, October 28, 2022.
Arlie Sommer
/
Idaho Commission on the Arts
Damian Rodriquez plays guitar in his home office.

The voice of Damian Rodriguez can be heard on the airwaves regularly in the Burley area. He’s a volunteer DJ for a show featuring Tejano music on the local bilingual radio station, 91.9 FM Voz Latina.

He plays guitar and sings traditional Mexican music and also American pop and rock tunes all through a Tejano lens, which comes from the Mexican culture in Texas. Rodriguez shares his passion for the music with live audiences, performing in front of crowds across the state.

This year, he was awarded a Folk and Traditional Arts Fellowship from the Idaho Commission on the Arts for his contributions to Idaho.

Arlie Sommer brings us this story for her Expressive Idaho series.

Tags
Idaho Matters Expressive Idaho
Stay Connected
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate