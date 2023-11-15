Your Idaho Thanksgiving dinner may cost more this year

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and many families are preparing for a traditional meal of turkey and all the trimmings.

So Idaho Matters wanted to know how much that meal might cost and how prices have changed from last year’s delicious dinner.

Knowing the prices of key ingredients can be very helpful for price-conscious cooks who can use that knowledge to switch to cheaper ingredients or change up the menu with new recipes that will leave you with more cash in your wallet.

Matthew Paskash is a regional economist with the Idaho Department of Labor and he did some homework on how big a bite out of your wallet your thanksgiving dinner will cost you this year.

