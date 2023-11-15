© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Economy
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Your Idaho Thanksgiving dinner may cost more this year

By Samantha Wright
Published November 15, 2023 at 2:01 PM MST
A pale brown wooden table is covered with floral plates full of turkey, stuffing, and green bean casserole.
Nick Olejniczak
/
flickr
Some of the items on your turkey day menu may be higher, or lower, than you expected.

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and many families are preparing for a traditional meal of turkey and all the trimmings.

So Idaho Matters wanted to know how much that meal might cost and how prices have changed from last year’s delicious dinner.

Knowing the prices of key ingredients can be very helpful for price-conscious cooks who can use that knowledge to switch to cheaper ingredients or change up the menu with new recipes that will leave you with more cash in your wallet.

Matthew Paskash is a regional economist with the Idaho Department of Labor and he did some homework on how big a bite out of your wallet your thanksgiving dinner will cost you this year.

