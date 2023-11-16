How one photographer is telling the stories of WWII veterans

For over 20 years, Shane Sato has been taking pictures of Japanese American veterans from World War II, capturing images of men who were fighting a war both abroad and at home as they strove to prove their loyalty to the country.

These were the members of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the 100th Battalion and the Military Intelligence Service, all of whom in the face of segregation and great injustice, risked everything.

Now Sato is helping to share their stories, providing a glimpse into the past and a look at the legacies that these heroes have left behind.

