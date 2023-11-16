© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

How one photographer is telling the stories of WWII veterans

By Hannah Gardoski
Published November 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST
A World War II veteran sits with his eyes closed.
Shane Sato

For over 20 years, Shane Sato has been taking pictures of Japanese American veterans from World War II, capturing images of men who were fighting a war both abroad and at home as they strove to prove their loyalty to the country.

These were the members of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the 100th Battalion and the Military Intelligence Service, all of whom in the face of segregation and great injustice, risked everything.

 Now Sato is helping to share their stories, providing a glimpse into the past and a look at the legacies that these heroes have left behind.

Idaho Matters VeteransWorld War Two
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
