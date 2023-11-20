Expressive Idaho: Exploring identity through the practice of aerial art

Boise circus performer Cuream Jackson is taking a very old art and using it to contemplate race and gender identity. He comes to the circus as an aerialist, performing with silks, hoops, trapeze and his favorite, straps, considered the most difficult of the aerial disciplines.

He learned the joys of expression with his body and the rigors of training as a high school and college cheerleader in Atlanta, Georgia. Jackson started taking aerial classes after he moved to Idaho and translated those cheerleading skills to thrive in the circus arts.

Arlie Sommer brings us his story as a part of the Expressive Idaho series.

