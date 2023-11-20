© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music is coming to the Wood River Valley
Idaho Matters

Expressive Idaho: Exploring identity through the practice of aerial art

Published November 20, 2023
Sometimes aerial performers attach their rigs to trees. Cuream Jackson practices skills on a maple tree in Julia Davis Park, Boise.
Sometimes aerial performers attach their rigs to trees. Cuream Jackson practices skills on a maple tree in Julia Davis Park, Boise.

Boise circus performer Cuream Jackson is taking a very old art and using it to contemplate race and gender identity. He comes to the circus as an aerialist, performing with silks, hoops, trapeze and his favorite, straps, considered the most difficult of the aerial disciplines.

He learned the joys of expression with his body and the rigors of training as a high school and college cheerleader in Atlanta, Georgia. Jackson started taking aerial classes after he moved to Idaho and translated those cheerleading skills to thrive in the circus arts.

Arlie Sommer brings us his story as a part of the Expressive Idaho series.

