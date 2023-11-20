© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music is coming to the Wood River Valley
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How one woman's passion for horses lead her to the world of mustangs

By Staff
Published November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST
Ashley Ahearn with a horse.
Ashley Ahearn
Ashley and her Mustang Boo.

Journalist Ashley Ahearn gave up the city life when she and her husband moved to the rural sagebrush country of Washington state. And things took a significant turn when she opted to adopt a wild mustang named Boo.

She brought her recorder with her and began documenting her time training Boo, which led her into an exploration into the world of Mustangs.

That journey is chronicled in her new podcast called Mustang, which is out now. Ashely sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about her very personal and now, quite professional, passion.

Tags
Idaho Matters Wild HorsesMustang
