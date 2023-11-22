Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: A year in review

As we approach the fourth anniversary of the emergency of COVID-19, as well as the Doctors Roundtable, we thought we'd take some time to look back at the last year of public health - which turned out to be a busy one.

Despite the official end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, there were plenty other health issues including the emergence of some new coronavirus strains, and other diseases that made their way around the world, like m-pox, malaria and polio.

In response we saw new vaccines for these viruses, but we also saw plenty of shortages of critical drugs, from Adderall to life-saving cancer medications.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System joined Idaho Matters to review this last year.