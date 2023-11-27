Helping birds in Idaho survive the winter

As it gets colder, wild birds can struggle to find the food they need, especially the backyard birds that stick around all year.

For the last 17 years, the MK Nature Center has been helping people in the Treasure Valley feed the birds with it’s annual bird seed sale, and this year’s sale is set for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2, and will include live bird presentations and kids crafts.

Vicky Runnoe, Conservation Education Supervisor withIdaho Fish and Game and Superintendent of the Morrison Knudsen Nature Center, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

