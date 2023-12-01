© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
A movie night with George Prentice event details
Check out which TWO local nonprofits are the 2023 Giving Tuesday underwriting recipients!
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: December 1, 2023

By Samantha Wright
Published December 1, 2023 at 1:49 PM MST
Gray Wolves in Idaho.
John M Jarvey
/
Flickr
Gray Wolves in Idaho.

Boise City and Ada County Commissioners agree to build a new affordable housing project, the Idaho Secretary of State says he can’t enforce a new GOP voter deadline, a bike path in Garden City gets closed down by an HOA and what’s next for the Snake River, after Idaho had to poison a chunk of the waterway to kill off invasive quagga mussel larvae.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableWolvesEconomy
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

