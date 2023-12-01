Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: December 1, 2023
Boise City and Ada County Commissioners agree to build a new affordable housing project, the Idaho Secretary of State says he can’t enforce a new GOP voter deadline, a bike path in Garden City gets closed down by an HOA and what’s next for the Snake River, after Idaho had to poison a chunk of the waterway to kill off invasive quagga mussel larvae.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Sydney Kidd with BoiseDev.com
- Clark Corbin with theIdaho Capital Sun
- Rachel Cohen, South Central reporter for Boise State Public Radio
- Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor at the Idaho Statesman