© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Boise Mayor McLean's takeaways from the UN Climate Change Conference

By Staff
Published December 5, 2023 at 1:37 PM MST
Bloomberg Philanthropies invited, and funded Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's trip to COP28 in Dubai. The trips of a select group of other U.S. mayors were also paid for my Bloomberg.
City of Boise
Bloomberg Philanthropies invited, and funded Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's trip to COP28 in Dubai.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean was invited, along with a select number of U.S. mayors, to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference.

McLean says it’s about being “at the table,” not just with leaders of some of the planet’s greatest oil producers, but with leaders who are committed to limit the rise in average global temperatures.

Speaking from Dubai, McLean visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about some key takeaways from COP28, Boise's “stretch goals” to be carbon neutral, and networking with some of the planet’s most effective game-changers.

Tags
Idaho Matters Climate ChangeBoise Mayor
Stay Connected
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate