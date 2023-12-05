Boise Mayor McLean's takeaways from the UN Climate Change Conference

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean was invited, along with a select number of U.S. mayors, to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference.

McLean says it’s about being “at the table,” not just with leaders of some of the planet’s greatest oil producers, but with leaders who are committed to limit the rise in average global temperatures.

Speaking from Dubai, McLean visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about some key takeaways from COP28, Boise's “stretch goals” to be carbon neutral, and networking with some of the planet’s most effective game-changers.

