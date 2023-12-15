© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: December 15, 2023

By Samantha Wright
Published December 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST
Melting snow on grass.
David Hoffman
/
Flickr

Winters are warming up in the West, graffiti ordinances are changing in Boise, there's upset in theIdaho GOP, red pandas are getting a new home at Zoo Boise and the latest on the Jeremy Best case.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters GraffitiIdaho GOPReporter Roundtable
