© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Why Nampa students are naming the city's snowplows

By Hannah Gardoski
Published December 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST
Nampa students stand next to the plows they helped name.
City of Nampa
Nampa students stand next to the plows they helped name.

In anticipation of the winter weather, Nampa's Street Division is preparing its fleet of snowplows to help keep the roads safe.
 
Which tends to be a bit more fun when the snowplows have names, so for the second year in a row, the city's elementary students are holding a contest to name the snowplows.

Amanda Shaw, a second-grade teacher at Reagan Elementary and Trenton Bothwell, a heavy equipment operator with the Street Division Nampa school district, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this contest.

Tags
Idaho Matters NampaStudents
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate