Why Nampa students are naming the city's snowplows
In anticipation of the winter weather, Nampa's Street Division is preparing its fleet of snowplows to help keep the roads safe.
Which tends to be a bit more fun when the snowplows have names, so for the second year in a row, the city's elementary students are holding a contest to name the snowplows.
Amanda Shaw, a second-grade teacher at Reagan Elementary and Trenton Bothwell, a heavy equipment operator with the Street Division Nampa school district, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this contest.