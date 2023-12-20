Addressing Idaho's youth mental health crisis

For over a decade, there has been a steady decline in the mental health of America's youth. And in recent years, healthcare professionals have been unable to keep up with the alarming issue.



According to the 2023 State of Mental Health in America report, over 59% of adolescents with major depression were unable to receive treatment, which can leave them at greater risk of suicide.

In the last few months, Idaho has seen an increase in the number of cases where young people have died by suicide. So Central District Health has recently partnered with BPA Health to provide a new program that will help support students and their families in the Ada County community.

Connor Young, health policy analyst with Central District Health; Sierra Kistler, health education specialist with Central District Health; Dr. Camille LaCroix, the Medical Director of BPA Health; and Dana Menlove, Chief Operating Officer with BPA Health, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Resources if you or someone you know is considering suicide:

Call or text 988:

· Press 1 for the Veteran’s Crisis Line

· Press 2 for the Spanish language line

· Press 3 for specialized LGBTQ+ support

or stay on the line to be routed to the closest call center in the 988 Lifeline network.

Chat: https://988lifeline.org/chat/

If you are deaf or hard of hearing, you can chat with a 988 Lifeline crisis counselor 24/7 by:

· Call 988 Videophone – click here to read the terms of service

· Online chat – Click here to begin

· 988 Text – Send any message to 988 to start a text conversation

· For TTY Users: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 988.

In emergency situations, call 911.