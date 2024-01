If you received a record player or some new LPs for the holidays, you’re not alone. The Recording Industry Association of America announced earlier this year that vinyl records outsold CDs in 2022 for the first time in 35 years (since 1987), with some reports saying vinyl sales are up more than 21 percent for the first half of 2023.

Sofia Blenkinsop takes us through what Boise locals in the music industry think about the steady return of vinyl.