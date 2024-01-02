Treasure Valley inversions may be bad, but Utah has it worse

The National Weather Service in Boise says the inversion plaguing the Treasure Valley will last through Wednesday … when rain and snow and colder weather will push it out.

It isn’t the first inversion the Valley has suffered this winter and it won’t be the last. And since misery loves company we thought you might be interested to hear that Utah has the same problem.

The Salt Lake Valley’s West Side is home to over 350,000 people. It's also home to major highways, an international airport, warehouses and other sources of pollution. Those industries – and decisions made more than a century ago – contribute to the nasty air West Side residents breathe.

KUNR’s Saige Miller explains the impact of that pollution for the Mountain West News Bureau.

