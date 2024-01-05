Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 5, 2024
The latest judgment on an Idaho abortion case, an update in a Boise Pride lawsuit, budget changes in the Idaho Legislature, a plan to conserve old-growth forests, and a radio giant passes away.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Rachel Spacek with Idaho Statesman
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com
- Kaleb Roedel, KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau Reporter
- Ruth Brown, producer with Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television