© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 5, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 5, 2024 at 2:47 PM MST
People waving rainbow flags march the streets of downtown Boise during a Pride parade.
boisepridefest.org

The latest judgment on an Idaho abortion case, an update in a Boise Pride lawsuit, budget changes in the Idaho Legislature, a plan to conserve old-growth forests, and a radio giant passes away.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters AbortionIdaho Legislature
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate