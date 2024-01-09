© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A lawsuit says wolf traps are endangering grizzly bears

By Samantha Wright
Published January 9, 2024 at 1:53 PM MST
A grizzly bear walks through the wilderness.
Philippe de Feluy
/
Flickr

Conservation groups are trying to stop wolf trapping in Idaho, saying the practice threatens endangered grizzly bears.

Thirteen groups filed a lawsuit saying traps and snares for wolves could also kill grizzlies and they asked a federal judge last week to stop the practice when bears are not hibernating.

With around 80 of the protected bears in Idaho, according to the Forest Service, conservationists say losing even one of the grizzlies to a wolf trap could hurt their recovery.

Suzanne Asha Stone, with the International Wildlife Coexistence Network, and Carter Niemeyer, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service retired Wolf Recovery Coordinator for the State of Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Grizzly BearsTrapping
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate