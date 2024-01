Hundreds of Americans are still dying each week from COVID-19, according to CDC data. For the last four weeks, the average death rate in the U.S. due to COVID was 1,488.

By comparison, there were 163 weekly deaths from the flu. And COVID-19 levels are once again on the rise as a new variant makes up more than 60% of all cases right now.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.