What inspires Boise City Council member Meredith Stead to serve

It’s been a busy week in Boise's City Council as newly elected members stood next to their colleagues to be sworn into office.

This is the youngest council in the city’s history. They chose to make Colin Nash the new president, and council member Meredith Stead was chosen to be the new city council Pro Tem.

Stead is no stranger to public service, and our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with her for an extended interview to talk about why she serves and about some of the top issues facing Idaho's capital city.