How Idaho librarians are using a 'little book' to tell a big stories

Librarians from across Idaho spent their Martin Luther King Jr. Day distributing copies of a little book to every Idaho legislator.

It’s a compilation of essays from people across Idaho, writing about the importance of their public libraries and why they’re against restricting what librarians put on the shelves.

Dr. Jenny Emery Davidson, Executive Director of Ketchum's community library, sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the “little” book’s historic inspiration and what she says is driving some of the current debate about what goes on public library shelves.

