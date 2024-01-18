© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Wine Commission hosting 'Winter Wine Weekends'

By Hannah Gardoski
Published January 18, 2024 at 3:17 PM MST
As Idaho's wine industry continues to grow, the Gem State is being recognized for more than just its potatoes.

The state has more than 1,300 acres of vineyards and over 70 wineries. With that in mind, the Idaho Wine Commission is once again hosting Winter Wine Weekends to give people a chance to taste some of the area's best varieties.

Moya Dolsby, Executive Director of the Idaho Wine Commission, and Crystal Potter, co-owner of Potter Wines in Garden City, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

