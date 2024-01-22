Nampa's iconic water tower comes down

The City of Nampa’s 50-year-old water tower is no more. The iconic metal tower, which held half-a-million gallons of water, had reached the end of its useful life.

Early Friday morning, the city felled the 100-foot-tall structure to make way for a new one.

The tower was a landmark, visible from cars traveling on Interstate 84, and was built in the 1970s. The new tank will be made out of concrete and will hold three times as much water and the project will cost $8 million.

Nampa’s Director of Water Resources Jeff Barnes joined Idaho Matters with more information.

