Idaho News
Idaho Matters

Nampa's iconic water tower comes down

By Samantha Wright
Published January 22, 2024 at 3:15 PM MST
Nampa's old water tower, before and after the city knocked it down Friday.
1 of 4  — 2.png
Nampa's old water tower, before and after the city knocked it down Friday.
City of Nampa
Nampa's old water tower was made of metal and could hold half a million gallons of water.
2 of 4  — North Tank est 2012.png
Nampa's old water tower was made of metal and could hold half a million gallons of water.
City of Nampa
The City of Nampa knocked down its iconic water tower early Friday morning.
3 of 4  — DJI_20240119063603_0001_W.00_01_54_24.Still001.jpg
The City of Nampa knocked down its iconic water tower early Friday morning.
City of Nampa
The city's new water tower will be built out of concrete
4 of 4  — Nampa New Water Tank Rendering.png
The city's new water tower will be built out of concrete and will hold 1.5 million gallons of water.
City of Nampa

The City of Nampa’s 50-year-old water tower is no more. The iconic metal tower, which held half-a-million gallons of water, had reached the end of its useful life.

Early Friday morning, the city felled the 100-foot-tall structure to make way for a new one.

The tower was a landmark, visible from cars traveling on Interstate 84, and was built in the 1970s. The new tank will be made out of concrete and will hold three times as much water and the project will cost $8 million.

Nampa’s Director of Water Resources Jeff Barnes joined Idaho Matters with more information.

Samantha Wright
