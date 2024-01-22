© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Where would patients go if Saltzer Health closes its doors?

By Samantha Wright
Published January 22, 2024 at 3:02 PM MST
Alex Proimos
/
Flickr

Saltzer Health may be closing its doors and if the group’s 11 Treasure Valley clinics go away ... what will happen to their 100,000 patients?

The Idaho Statesman reported last week an official at Saltzer was told by their parent company - Salt Lake City’s Intermountain Health Care - that "financial woes" would force the clinics to close by the end of March unless someone buys the group.

Saltzer sent a letter to its 100,000 patients Thursday saying they would “cease or sell all operations” by March.

We've been hearing from many people who want to know where will Saltzer's patients go if the group does close its clinics and will those patients put further strain on healthcare which is already stretched thin?

So we asked Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System and our resident doctor on our Wednesday Doctor Roundtable, to help break this down.

Both St. Luke’s and Saltzer Health have been sponsors of Boise State Public Radio.

Idaho Matters St. Luke'sSaltzer Medical Group
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
