We are almost a month away from the Sun Valley Film Festival, which never fails to bring great films and famous movie stars to the Wood River Valley.



This year, the festival is proud to honor Annette Bening, who was nominated this week for a Best Actress Oscar.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Candice Pate, director of the festival, and Teddy Grennan, founder of the festival, to talk about what people can expect to see this year.