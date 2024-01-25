© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
How one nonprofit is addressing Idaho's diaper crisis

By Hannah Gardoski
Published January 25, 2024 at 2:38 PM MST
An adult puts a new diaper on a baby.
Harish Kumar
/
Flickr

If you're a parent, you've hopefully never had to choose between skipping a meal or buying diapers for your baby.

Unfortunately, this is the reality for more than a quarter of U.S. families, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

It's a crisis the Gem State is dealing with as well, and one that Idaho's Diaper Bank is tackling as they work to fill essential gaps in our community's basic needs.

Traci Lofthus, Executive Director of the Idaho Diaper Bank, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

