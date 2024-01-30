© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
What to expect from Idaho's economy in 2024

By Samantha Wright
Published January 30, 2024 at 2:06 PM MST
Rolls of money lay next to one another.
Pictures of Money
/
Flickr
Money

Everyone’s talking about the economy. Will Idaho's unemployment rate keep going up? Will we see a recession? If interest rates flatten out, how will that affect Idaho's crazy housing market? Will an election year make a difference to Idaho's economic situation?

Last June, we got an update on Idaho's economy from Jason Norris. He’s the principal of research and portfolio management at Ferguson Wellman, and he was born and raised in Boise, so he knows all about the Gem State and how our economy works. Idaho Matters wanted to check in with him again and get a roadmap for 2024.

Idaho Matters Idaho Economy
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I'm able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
