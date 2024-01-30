What to expect from Idaho's economy in 2024

Everyone’s talking about the economy. Will Idaho's unemployment rate keep going up? Will we see a recession? If interest rates flatten out, how will that affect Idaho's crazy housing market? Will an election year make a difference to Idaho's economic situation?

Last June, we got an update on Idaho's economy from Jason Norris. He’s the principal of research and portfolio management at Ferguson Wellman, and he was born and raised in Boise, so he knows all about the Gem State and how our economy works. Idaho Matters wanted to check in with him again and get a roadmap for 2024.

