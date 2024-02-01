© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
An update on the hangar collapse near Boise Airport

By Samantha Wright
Published February 1, 2024 at 2:31 PM MST
Ada County Highway District

Three people are dead and nine others injured after a privately owned hanger under construction near the Boise airport collapsed on Wednesday. Five of those injured are in critical condition.
 
Seven fire engines, three ladder trucks and at least a dozen ambulances responded to the scene near the Jackson Jet Center. According to Boise Fire Operations Chief Aaron Hummel, the hangar was under construction when the collapse happened.

 Sydney Kidd, who reports for BoiseDev.com, joined Idaho Matters to give us an update on the tragedy.

Samantha Wright
