An update on the hangar collapse near Boise Airport

Three people are dead and nine others injured after a privately owned hanger under construction near the Boise airport collapsed on Wednesday. Five of those injured are in critical condition.



Seven fire engines, three ladder trucks and at least a dozen ambulances responded to the scene near the Jackson Jet Center. According to Boise Fire Operations Chief Aaron Hummel, the hangar was under construction when the collapse happened.

Sydney Kidd, who reports for BoiseDev.com, joined Idaho Matters to give us an update on the tragedy.

