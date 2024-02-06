How Brett Dennen is celebrating mountain towns on his new tour
For the seventh year, singer-songwriter Brett Dennen is returning with his Lift Series, traveling to his favorite ski towns in the mountain west for some unforgettable performances.
The tour is about more than just good music, though, as Dennen works to bring a spotlight to the conservation issues facing our world today and ways we can all help to make a change. The musician sat down with Idaho Matters to talk more about his upcoming visit.