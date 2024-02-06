© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How Brett Dennen is celebrating mountain towns on his new tour

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 6, 2024 at 2:19 PM MST
Brett Dennen performs on stage.
Al Giesler
/
Sun Valley Museum of Art

For the seventh year, singer-songwriter Brett Dennen is returning with his Lift Series, traveling to his favorite ski towns in the mountain west for some unforgettable performances.

The tour is about more than just good music, though, as Dennen works to bring a spotlight to the conservation issues facing our world today and ways we can all help to make a change. The musician sat down with Idaho Matters to talk more about his upcoming visit.

Tags
Idaho Matters Sun ValleyMusic
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate