Idaho Matters

Continuing education for the 'intellectually curious'

By Samantha Wright
Published February 7, 2024 at 1:51 PM MST
Steve Thaxton, the Executive Director of the National Resource Center.
Hannah Gardoski
/
Boise State Public Radio
Steve Thaxton, the Executive Director of the National Resource Center.

For the first 12 years of school, there are tests, cafeteria lunches and classes you may not want to take, but you learn something new every day and can feed your mind while making friends and feeling a sense of community.

But after college, it can be hard to find a place where you can learn about new and interesting topics without re-enrolling in school.

That’s what the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is for: it’s continuing education designed for folks 50 and older who are "intellectually curious” and still want to learn new things while making new friends.

Steve Thaxton is the executive director of the National Resource Center that supports all the Osher programs around the country, including the one here in Boise, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Osher Institute
Samantha Wright
