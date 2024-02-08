© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

How art is changing the stigma around living with HIV

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 8, 2024 at 2:53 PM MST
A photo of Bee from the "Through Positive Eyes" project.
Bee
/
Through Positive Eyes

When it comes to making change, art is one of the most powerful tools we have. It has the ability to start conversations, provide new perspectives and share stories in an accessible way.

Which is exactly what over 100 people are doing as part of the Through Positive Eyes project, a wide-ranging collaboration that uses photography, video and personal interviews to share the realities of those living with HIV and AIDS in order to combat stigma around the disease.

Dr. David Gere, the Founding Director of the UCLA Art & Global Health Center, will be talking more about this project and the impact art can have on our lives as part of the Bodies of Work: Art & Healing Exhibition being hosted by the Sun Valley Museum of Art. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

