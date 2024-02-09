Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 9, 2024
The Idaho House has made a change to GOP leadership, a new bill is aimed at addressing school facilities, an update on the University of Phoenix acquisition and a look at some controversy surrounding an Idaho pharmacist refusing to fill a prescription for misoprostol.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Ruth Brown with Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Nicole Blanchard, outdoors reporter for theIdaho Statesman