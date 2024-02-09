© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 9, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 9, 2024 at 2:43 PM MST
The Idaho House has made a change to GOP leadership, a new bill is aimed at addressing school facilities, an update on the University of Phoenix acquisition and a look at some controversy surrounding an Idaho pharmacist refusing to fill a prescription for misoprostol.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Idaho LegislatureEducationAbortion
