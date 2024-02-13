How does the Boise School District decide to call a snow day?

Idaho kids have had a few snow days this year when the weather and the roads are bad enough to cancel school and keep them at home.

The Boise School District covers 450 square miles, which is a lot of roadway to look at when officials are trying to decide whether or not to call a snow day.

Nick Smith, area director of the district's Boise High School quadrant, sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk more about how they decide when to close schools.

