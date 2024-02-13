Finding Basque history in the trees of Idaho

Throughout Idaho, there is a rich history of Basque culture, a piece of which can be found in many of the forests across Idaho in the form of tree carvings.

Known as arborglyphs, these markings were commonly left by sheepherders, providing a glimpse into the past of an often overlooked population. And for years now, Boise State University professor John Bieter has made it a priority to document these fading artifacts.

He'll be talking more about this work and the significance of arborglyphs as part of this year's Mash-up Lecture Series with Sun Valley Museum of Art and Boise State Universities College of Innovation and Design, and he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

