Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Finding Basque history in the trees of Idaho

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 13, 2024 at 2:22 PM MST
A picture of an arborglyph found in a forest.
John Bieter

Throughout Idaho, there is a rich history of Basque culture, a piece of which can be found in many of the forests across Idaho in the form of tree carvings.

Known as arborglyphs, these markings were commonly left by sheepherders, providing a glimpse into the past of an often overlooked population. And for years now, Boise State University professor John Bieter has made it a priority to document these fading artifacts.

He'll be talking more about this work and the significance of arborglyphs as part of this year's Mash-up Lecture Series with Sun Valley Museum of Art and Boise State Universities College of Innovation and Design, and he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
