Idaho Matters

Love stories from the Old Idaho Penitentiary

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 13, 2024 at 2:17 PM MST
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, love is in the air. Which means it's time to break out the flowers and chocolate and head to prison!

You read that right. The Old Idaho Penitentiary is hosting a day of romance, and what better way to celebrate than behind bars with your sweetheart, where you'll get to learn all about the couples who were locked up before you!

Jacey Brain, the Visitor Coordinator at the Old Idaho Penitentiary, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.

Hannah Gardoski
