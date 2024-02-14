Local campaign brings awareness to the dangers of youth vaping

For nearly a decade, the use of e-cigarettes has grown in popularity among one of America's most vulnerable demographics, it's youth.

And as a whole new generation becomes addicted to nicotine, people are looking for a way to help. Which is why Idaho Public Television has launched a new campaign geared towards prevention called "Be Smart, Don't Start."

Jennie Sue Weltner, the Executive Producer of the "Be Smart" campaign with Idaho Public Television, and Katie Chauvin, a tobacco prevention specialist, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the health risks of vaping.

