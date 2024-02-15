© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15
Idaho Matters

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean talks about the top issues facing the city

Published February 15, 2024 at 2:03 PM MST
The City of Boise is back in the market for a new police chief after current Chief Ron Winegar announced his retirement. It’s the fourth time in four years that the city has been in the market for a new head for the department.

Boise has also been in the news after finding out a grant proposal to study a future train route between Salt Lake City and Boise never got submitted because of a clerical error.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the top issues facing the city today.

