How are school choice programs fairing across the country?

The Idaho Legislature is planning to once again tackle the issue of school choice during this year’s session with a bill that gives parents a tax credit to help offset the cost of private school.

We’re taking a deep dive into school choice and looking at how this would affect kids and parents, public and private schools, charter and religious schools, taxpayers and educators.

We wondered how school choice programs were faring in other states, so we asked Chris Cargill to join Idaho Matters. He’s the President and CEO of the Mountain States Policy Center, and he took a look at 187 studies on school choice programs around the country.