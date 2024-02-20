© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How are school choice programs fairing across the country?

By Samantha Wright
Published February 20, 2024 at 2:50 PM MST
Elementary students with raised hands
Boise School District
Elementary students with raised hands

The Idaho Legislature is planning to once again tackle the issue of school choice during this year’s session with a bill that gives parents a tax credit to help offset the cost of private school.

We’re taking a deep dive into school choice and looking at how this would affect kids and parents, public and private schools, charter and religious schools, taxpayers and educators.

We wondered how school choice programs were faring in other states, so we asked Chris Cargill to join Idaho Matters. He’s the President and CEO of the Mountain States Policy Center, and he took a look at 187 studies on school choice programs around the country.

Samantha Wright
