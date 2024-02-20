© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

School choice: Tax credits versus voucher programs

By Samantha Wright
Published February 20, 2024 at 2:43 PM MST
iStockphoto.com

Idaho lawmakers have tried over the past several years to put some kind of program in place that would let parents choose where their kids go to school using everything from vouchers to education savings accounts, but none of those past proposals have become law.

This year’s proposal involves a $5,000 tax credit per child who is enrolled in private school.

Rod Gramer, the president and CEO of Idaho Business for Education, wrote an op-edsaying that tax credits have the same impact as a voucher program. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this topic.

