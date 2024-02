Lynn Nottage is the first and only woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for drama twice and now her play ‘Intimate Apparel’ is finally coming to Idaho.

Producer and writer Leta Harris Neustaedter is bringing a staged reading of the play to Boise Contemporary Theater on February 25.

She told Morning Edition host George Prentice the play has been on her radar for 11 years and it was finally time to bring it to the Gem State.