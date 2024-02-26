A peak into the secret life of racoons

Birds and squirrels are part of the everyday landscape in Idaho cities, living in our urban areas and doing quite well for themselves for the most part.

Other animals also thrive in cities, though you might not always see them.

One of those animals, the raccoon, was featured in a recent issue of Wildlife Express the Idaho Fish and Game Newsletter for kids and kids at heart.

We wanted to know more about nature’s little trash bandits and how they thrive so well in our midst, so we asked Vicky Runnoe back on Idaho Matters. She's a conservation education supervisor with Idaho Fish and Game and Superintendent of the Morrison Knudsen Nature Center.