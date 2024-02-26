© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters

A peak into the secret life of racoons

By Samantha Wright
Published February 26, 2024 at 2:41 PM MST
Vicky Runnoe
Nature's Little Trash Bandits adapt and thrive in our urban environments!

Birds and squirrels are part of the everyday landscape in Idaho cities, living in our urban areas and doing quite well for themselves for the most part.

Other animals also thrive in cities, though you might not always see them.

One of those animals, the raccoon, was featured in a recent issue of Wildlife Express the Idaho Fish and Game Newsletter for kids and kids at heart.

We wanted to know more about nature’s little trash bandits and how they thrive so well in our midst, so we asked Vicky Runnoe back on Idaho Matters. She's a conservation education supervisor with Idaho Fish and Game and Superintendent of the Morrison Knudsen Nature Center.

Idaho Matters Idaho Fish and Game Department
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
