What is the connection between art and healing? A new exhibition explores just that
1 of 2 — HeatherWatkins-SOUNDINGS-FIGURING-det-020.jpg
Soundings: Figuring, 2023, silk thread and linen by Heather Watkins
Photo courtesy the artist and PDX Contemporary Art, Portland / Sun Valley Museum of Art
2 of 2 — KatherineShaughnessy_Radiant-Interlude_300dpi.jpg
Radiant Interlude, 2021, pencil, paint, gesso, plaster, sandpaper, bullet casings, ash on birch wood by Katherine Shaughnessy.
Picture courtesy of the artist / Sun Valley Museum of Art
Art is a powerful medium, possessing the ability to impact many areas of our lives, including our health and the way we cope with illness.
A concept that the Sun Valley Museum of Art is exploring in their latest exhibition, featuring the medical experiences of six artists and the role that art played in their healing.
Artists Heather Watkins and Katherine Shaughnessy, as well as exhibit curator Courtney Gilbert, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the exhibit.