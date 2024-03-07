Have questions about cider? You'll want to ask Idaho's first pommelier

Everyone knows if you’re looking for advice on wine, you’ll want to ask a sommelier, but if you’re wondering about cider, that’s a job for a pommelier.

Now, if you’re not familiar with this term, you’re not alone. There are only 97 certified pommeliers in the United States, and now, thanks to Molly Leadbetter, Idaho is home to one of them.

She’s the owner of Meriwether Cider Company and recently passed the rigorous testing required to become a cider expert, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the milestone.