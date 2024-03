Who would ever think that a library would be involved in a Homeland Security initiative? That question comes from Elizabeth Ramsey, a librarian at Boise State University's Albertsons Library and the head of the “Disinfo Squad.”

It's a group that works to dispel disinformation online and Ramsey helped to put it together. She sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the never-ending pushback against disinformation.