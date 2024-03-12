Solving the disappearing snow mystery

Despite the recent rain - and in some spots snow showers - the weather is starting to warm up and the mountain snowpack is starting to melt and drain into Idaho rivers and streams.

But some of that snow disappears before it melts and scientists are trying to find out why. Last year, KUNC’s Alex Hager visited a team of researchers trying to solve this mystery and he filed this report for the Mountain West News Bureau.

This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River produced by KUNC and supported by the Walton Family Foundation.