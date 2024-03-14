How Idaho is fighting back against fentanyl use

In just one year, more than 110,000 people died from drug poisoning, and fentanyl was a huge part of that number.

Around the country, states like Idaho are holding Family Summits on Fentanyl. They bring together families who have lost someone due to either drug poisoning or drug overdose with first responders, law enforcement and grief counselors.

Idaho's summit is set for Friday and will help family members who are trying to turn their loss into actions against drugs.

Josh Hurwit, U.S. Attorney, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.