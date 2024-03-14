© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
How Idaho is fighting back against fentanyl use

By Samantha Wright
Published March 14, 2024 at 3:36 PM MDT
Blue fentanyl pills lined up in groups of 10.
AP
/
Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office
This undated photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office shows fentanyl pills. Authorities say they've arrested Ryan Gaston, a man in a Cleveland suburb after seizing more than 900 fentanyl pills marked liked tablets of the less-potent opiate oxycodone. The Cuyahoga County medical examiner said that lookalike pills were likely to blame for some of the county's 19 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in January 2016. (Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office via AP)

In just one year, more than 110,000 people died from drug poisoning, and fentanyl was a huge part of that number.

Around the country, states like Idaho are holding Family Summits on Fentanyl. They bring together families who have lost someone due to either drug poisoning or drug overdose with first responders, law enforcement and grief counselors.

Idaho's summit is set for Friday and will help family members who are trying to turn their loss into actions against drugs.

Josh Hurwit, U.S. Attorney, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Fentanyl
Samantha Wright
