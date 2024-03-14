© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
The Downtown Boise YMCA will soon receive a much needed upgrade

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 14, 2024 at 3:31 PM MDT
The Boise Downtown YMCA has been well loved, and now it's showing its age. Which is why it's been raising funds for the last two years so that a new state-of-the art multi-faceted community hub can be built to replace it.

And just last week, the dream of bringing this new building to life took a giant leap forward with a $5 million donation, thanks to CapEd Credit Union.

David Euro, Treasure Valley Family YMCA President and CEO, and Todd Christensen, CapEd Chief Marketing Officer, join Idaho Matters to talk more.

