The Downtown Boise YMCA will soon receive a much needed upgrade

The Boise Downtown YMCA has been well loved, and now it's showing its age. Which is why it's been raising funds for the last two years so that a new state-of-the art multi-faceted community hub can be built to replace it.

And just last week, the dream of bringing this new building to life took a giant leap forward with a $5 million donation, thanks to CapEd Credit Union.

David Euro, Treasure Valley Family YMCA President and CEO, and Todd Christensen, CapEd Chief Marketing Officer, join Idaho Matters to talk more.

