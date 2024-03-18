© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters

The benefits of recycling rainwater

By Samantha Wright
Published March 18, 2024 at 2:29 PM MDT
For thousands of years, people have been catching rainwater and recycling it for a variety of different uses.

Some supermarkets in England use it for flushing their toilets and others use it to recharge aquifers. Backyard gardeners use it water their plants, save money and the planet one drop at a time!

This practice is called rainwater catchment and is often done from the roof of buildings.

Nike Dryden, the owner and operator of Splitpea Edible Landscaping, will be covering this topic on March 26 at 6:00 pm at the Library! at Hillcrest and March 27 at the Library! at Brown Crossing, as part of the Ada Soil & Water Conservation District’s gardening workshops.

She joined Idaho Matters along with Jessica Harold, the Districts Program Coordinator, to talk more.

Ada Soil And Water Conservation District
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
