Why the cost of everyday items could be rising in Idaho

As temperatures heat up and we begin spending more time outside, it's possible you may want to pick up a Gatorade or Vitamin Water while you're out in the sun.

Thanks to far-away problems like the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and an environmental crisis at the Panama Canal, the price of ordinary items like these will likely go up in Idaho.

Dr. Jim Kroes is a professor in the information technology and supply chain management department at Boise State University, and he’s been watching how these events will impact consumer prices in places like the Gem State. He sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk more.